ETC announces Advanced Metal Industries Australia as Employer of the Year

ADVANCED Metal Industries Australia (AMIA) has been announced as the ETC Mid North Coast Employer of the Year for their work in 2021, giving many vulnerable people job security during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leading Coffs Harbour window, balustrade and powder coating company has been congratulated for its open and transparent communication between local employers and ETC.

“HR Manager Kristina Wilson at AMIA works with ETC to ensure that new starters have all the necessary PPE and documentation they required on their first day,” ETC Recruitment Account Manager Kelly Patterson told News Of The Area.

“They openly give honest and direct feedback to ETC as part of our post placement support.

“This allows us to work with the customers to ensure they have ongoing support during their employment or feedback from their interview.

“AMIA also always asks for feedback from ETC with ways they may be able to improve on anything.”

AMIA was one of the fortunate businesses that didn’t close during the pandemic.

According to AMIA’s HR Manager Kristina Wilson, the company has actually seen increased growth and demand over the past twelve months.

“We’re really lucky that unlike tourism or hospitality, manufacturing boomed during COVID,” said Kristina.

They have also gone through a major restructure in their windows factory and started using the Lean manufacturing system.

This new process has increased their production, which means they need to employ new people.

The partnership with ETC has seen many local job seekers secure consistent work in AMIA’s manufacturing factory.

“Our company is going through quite a major growth period at the moment, and these changes mean that we have been able to increase our staffing levels,” Ms Wilson said.

“So, for me to be able to employ more people and put them into these roles is something I’m very passionate about.”

Employing approximately 70 staff in the Mid North Coast region, AMIA has a variety of roles available for all different experience and skill levels.

“AMIA is always willing to accommodate entry level job seekers as long as they are willing to have a go, learn new skills and be reliable – which is great to see,” said Kelly.

The support and encouragement AMIA provides has helped many disadvantaged job seekers find their feet.

“AMIA is a great local employer who I believe truly goes above and beyond to support our ETC customers and ETC values,” said Kelly.

ETC is a community orientated, not-for-profit provider of employment, and training services.

For more information call ETC on 1800 007 400, or visit www.etcltd.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI