ETC wins contracts to continue to support jobseekers on the Mid North Coast

ENTERPRISE and Training Company (ETC) has been awarded new Workforce Australia employment and training programs across the Mid North Coast, meaning they can continue finding local jobs for local people.

With closures of other local employment agencies, ETC’s 30-plus years in the business has seen the not-for-profit successfully evolve over the decades to meet the changing needs of both companies and job seekers, helping more than 90,000 people find work.



[email protected]

ETC CEO Jenny Barnett said thanks to the success of ETC’s employment contracts with the Australian Government Department of Employment and Workplace Relations the company will be offering the new Workforce Australia employment services, as well as the Workforce Australia program – Career Transition Assistance.

“We’re also offering training services through our Registered Training Organisation (RTO 6998), at our training centres across the region,” said Jenny.

Billy-Joh Ballantyne, ETC’s Regional Recruitment Manager based in Coffs Harbour told News Of The Area, “These new contracts mean that we are able to individualise our servicing to local employers by being able to tailor recruitment needs with their individual circumstances or requirements.

“For Coffs Harbour locals that are looking for work, this contract means that we are able to spend the time in identifying exactly what will best support them into sustained employment, with the tools to service individuals to meet labour markets’ needs and trends.

“This also means ETC is keen for local companies to reach out to us so we can help them find employees and fill their vacancies.”

Workforce Australia General Manager Marion Paulden said, “ETC remains committed to helping local unemployed people find meaningful and sustainable employment.

“Our recruitment team has always, and will always, work hard to ensure we fully understand the needs of local employers when recommending suitable candidates to fill their vacancies.”

The Career Transition Assistance (CTA) Program helps mature-age job seekers increase their skills and confidence to become more competitive in the local job market.

“At ETC we understand that adults come with real-life experiences,” said ETC CTA Operations Manager Tania Eve.

“Therefore, our focus is to empower individuals to grow and develop through our interactive and supportive career transition services.”

ETC will continue offering Disability Employment Services (DES) to eligible participants.

The DES Program supports participants with injury, illness or disability to find meaningful work.

ETC has offices across the Mid North Coast including Coffs Harbour and Nambucca.

By Andrea FERRARI