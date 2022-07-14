Eungai Creek dairy farmer and beekeeper Ron Purkiss celebrates 90 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL dairy farmer and beekeeper Ron Purkiss turns 90 years this Saturday, still living in Eungai Creek as he has done for the last 40 years.

Ron is a well known resident in the area for his big heart, helping hand, and his beekeeping and dairy farming.

In his younger days he was a great dancer, cutting the boards at the many dances held in local halls.

Tennis was another great love of Ron’s, a game he played quite a lot over the years.

Ron and his late wife Gladys raised six children, who have grown and extended the family with the love of grandchildren and great grandchildren, who have brought Ron great happiness over the years.

“Dad will enjoy his afternoon tea celebration with family and friends,” said his daughter Lenore Donnelly.

“Thanks, Dad, for being a great Dad and Grandfather to us all, we love you,” the family said.

By Karen GRIBBIN