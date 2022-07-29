Eungai Hall hosts Kiss the Ground film night

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISS the Ground, a documentary exploring the core ideas of regenerative agriculture, is showing at Eungai District Soldiers Memorial Hall followed by a panel discussion between farmers and a community shared supper.

“Regenerative agriculture is a bit of a buzz word at the moment, and this will be the focus of the film showing and discussion tomorrow evening, Saturday 30 July, at Eungai Hall,” one of the organisers, Ainslie Ashton, local flower farmer and President of the Eungai Hall Committee, told News Of The Area.



“The movie shows the impacts of industrial agriculture on our earth.

“But – it also demonstrates how we can make positive impacts to our soil and surrounding environment through regenerative agriculture, giving us hope for the future.”

The film’s makers describe the main message of Kiss the Ground as being to explore the core ideas of regenerative agriculture, including: responsible management of land through reduced tilling, limits on nitrogen fertilizers, use of cover crops, and prioritisation of animal and plant diversity.

Following the film, and shared supper, the evening moves to the panel discussion that includes answering questions from the audience.

The panellists are Carlos – from Regenerative Agroforestry; Kaycee and Tom from The Mandarin Bend (Part of the South Arm Farms Collective) and Chris from Oxhill Organics.

Carlos aims to design and establish farms that integrate production and regeneration in a diverse ecosystem.

Kaycee and Tom farm in a way that rebuilds soil, protects our forests and waterways and they have a desire to change the broken food system – to share the joy and benefit of seasonal, organic eating.

Chris is an organic dairy farmer who also farms organic eggs, organic meat and organic compost.

He uses crop rotation, time-control grazing and application of inputs to create healthy soils, pastures and animals.

“The evening will bring the community together with a shared dinner, through a BYO plate to share, after the movie, and before what is hoped will be a lively panel discussion,” said Ainslie.

The film showing is on Saturday 30 July at 6pm.

Because of the limited number of seats, pre-book your tickets here:

https://www.stickytickets.com.au/HE2HQ

Please help out the Kiss the Ground team and fill in the pre-movie survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1sJEQDa1h08EO2wTp4

By Andrea FERRARI