Everyone’s welcome to share a cuppa at Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea

RIGHT through May and into June, friends and groups all over the country are gathering in homes and halls to share morning tea and raise funds to make a difference for those affected by cancer.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is the largest fundraising event organised by the Cancer Council of Australia, and quite possibly the most enthusiastically adopted fundraiser in the country.

An event may be as simple as sharing a cup of tea with friends, but most clubs and community organisations will also be looking forward to serving up scones and sponge cakes, and organising raffles and lucky door prizes.

The official date for Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea is Thursday 19 May 2022, but events can be held at any suitable date in May or June.

Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea has been running since 1994, and each year has been a resounding success raising millions of dollars for the Cancer Council of Australia.

One in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer before they reach the age of 85, so most of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, either directly or indirectly.

Your attendance at a Biggest Morning Tea event will help raise vital funds to bring us all closer to a cancer-free future, so watch for posters about events near you.

Local groups are invited to promote their Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea events through News Of The Area.

By Susan KONTIC