Experience Moose Weasel at 2NVR’s Studio 3 Live

HEAD along to 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio on Friday 15 July to witness the beginnings of ‘Moose Weasel’.

Pedro Argent and Tom Goodwin from the Loose Cannons have teamed up with Mick Baines to form Moose Weasel, a new band who will bring their live performance to 2NVR’s Studio 3 on Friday night.

2NVR presenter Ceri Wrobel said, “It’s a new project band, an excuse to delay the onset of adulthood, whatever you want to call it.

“There is no higher purpose in life than doing what you love and they love playing music and performing live.”

Bring the family to this free live event, BYO drinks and nibbles, enjoy the music and witness live radio.

Join the 2NVR crew on Friday 15 July at 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio, 834, Rodeo Drive, Tewinga, for ‘Studio 3 Live’ featuring Moose Weasel.

Or you can listen live on 105.9fm or stream via https://2nvr.org.au/.