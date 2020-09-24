Explore Your Coffs Coast Backyard to Support Local Industry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S Spring holidays and many locals will be having a staycation or holidaying close to home.



Coffs Council is running a competition to help encourage locals to get out and about in our Coffs backyard.

The Explore Your Coffs Backyard is a social media competition designed to promote our area to locals by capturing locals engaged in some of our awesome activities in our own backyard.

The competition is designed to support the tourism and hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by COVID-19, the Coffs Harbour City Council is engaging with locals to explore the many incredible parts of the Coffs Coast.

There are heaps of ideas at coffscoast.com.

So why not try horse riding, visit galleries and museums, jump out of a plane, go whale watching or enjoy a bike or trike tour?

Don’t forget to take a snap of yourself while you’re at it!

Fiona Barden, Council’s Section Leader Industry & Destination Development, explains how to enter.

Simply take a photo of yourself or someone you know engaged in an activity and post it to instagram.

Participants need to caption the pic with the #business or location name, #coffscoast and #ExploreCoffsBackyard

The posts with the most engagement are in with a chance to win one of three locally crafted garden artworks, bringing a piece of the Coffs Coast to your own backyard.

There are other ways to let people know how much you have enjoyed your experience out and about by leaving a review for the business or experience on Tripadvisor, Facebook or Google.

Locals are encouraged to shine the spotlight on our amazing Coffs Coast region and encourage others to support local businesses.

Closing date for the competition is 30 November.

By Sandra MOON