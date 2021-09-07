Exploring Hawks Nest’s Wimbledon Connection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN Ash Barty delighted us by winning the women’s Singles at Wimbledon recently, we remembered it had been 41 years since Evonne Goolagong had led the way.

Ash said Evonne had been her inspiration.

This led us back to our own brush with fame.

When the Tennis Club at Hawks Nest was formed in 1976, Hazel Gimbert was the first President and her daughter-in-law, Jenny Gimbert, was the first coach!

The amazing thing was that Jenny’s father was Evonne Goolagong’s coach!

Victor Allen Edwards lived in Sydney and had the largest tennis complex in the Southern hemisphere at that time.

Jenny was 12 when Evonne, who was 11 years of age, came to live with her family.

Jenny’s younger sister, Patricia Edwards, and Evonne won the Junior Girls Doubles competition at Wimbledon.

On two occasions Evonne and Jenny attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace and met the Queen.

One of these occasions was in 1972, when Evonne was appointed a Member of the British Empire for ‘Services to Tennis’ and was presented to the Queen.

Jenny travelled with Evonne as her companion when she went on tour and remembers visiting America, Europe and Britain in 1972: a big circuit.

Margaret Court was Evonne’s inspiration as Evonne was to Ash, and Jenny remembers minding Margaret Court’s children at times.

The first tournament held at the Yamba Tennis Club at Hawks Nest was 14 August, 1977 and it was noted in our local paper that Jenny’s Mother, Mrs Victor Edwards, was there to give her support.

You will find Hazel and Jenny at ‘Black Possum Fabrics’ in Tea Gardens.

Their shop has been keeping the crafty people of the area supplied for many years.

By Anne JOHNSON, TGHN Family History Research Group