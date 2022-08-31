Expressions of Interest open for volunteer projects

THE Australian Government’s successful Volunteer Grants program will continue for another year with volunteer organisations being encouraged to apply for funding to support their activities in 2022-23.

Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the program had assisted many local organisations across the region with new equipment and other important activities since it was introduced by the former Federal Coalition Government.



The Volunteer Grants program is part of the Australian Government’s commitment to assist volunteers and encourage volunteering, with $10 million in funding annually.

“This is a very good program that has been able to help many of our local volunteers continue to do the great work they do across many community groups and organisations through the financial support provided for new or upgraded equipment and the like,” Dr Gillespie said.

“Volunteers embody the best of our community with thousands of people regularly volunteering their skills, services and time to make life in our community better for those around them.

“I am very pleased to announce that expressions of interests for the 2022-23 Volunteer Grants are now open.”

Grants between $1,000 and $5,000 are available to help community organisations support the efforts of Australia’s volunteers.

Eligible community organisations must complete the EOI form and return it to my office by 5pm Friday 9 September 2022.

View the ‘Grant Opportunity Guidelines’ online to determine your eligibility at: Forecast Opportunity View – FOVG22-23: GrantConnect (grants.gov.au) or visit Dr Gillespie’s website at www.davidgillespie.com.au.