Extended trading hours for Aussie sporting events

PUBS and clubs are set to receive a major boost, after the NSW Government extended trading hours for upcoming major sports events, including the FIFA World Cup soccer finals, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket finals and the Commonwealth Games.

This may be good news for sports fans however workers behind the bar and residents living nearby venues may feel a little differently.

The extended trading hours are for set dates between now and Christmas, with three FIFA events seeing pubs and clubs able to stay open until 5am on the proviso that Australia is playing and a live broadcast is shown on the premises during the extended trading period.

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said the late night trading hours will support the State’s venues and encourage sports fans to come together to watch all the live action on big screens.

“The NSW Government’s trading extensions for major sports and cultural events have become increasingly popular as more people get out and about and socialise in licensed venues,” Mr Anderson said.

“The late night trading not only supports hospitality businesses and the economy, it also gives sports fans the chance to head to their local to watch these great sporting events and cheer on the green and gold.

ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis welcomed the announcement and said the extended trading hours will give venues across the State a major boost.

“We know the past few years have been tough for our clubs, and it’s proactive decisions like this by the NSW Government that are key to helping them in their recovery,” Mr Landis said.

“Extending trading hours during major sporting events will be great for the community, and I urge people to get out and give back to the venues that support them.”

Australian Hotels Association CEO John Whelan said there’s no better place to watch Aussie athletes compete than down at your local.

This trading extension really is a victory for common-sense and we thank Minister Anderson for the initiative after what’s been an incredibly difficult time for hotels across NSW,” Mr Whelan said.

The extended trading hours do not apply to takeaway alcohol sales.

Venues already approved to trade during or beyond the extended hours can operate as usual.

The extended trading hours include a midnight close on July 31, and August 7 for the Commonwealth Games, October 2 for the NRL Grand Final and October 9 for the Bathurst 1000.

The ICC World Cup match on October 16 and November 6 and November 13 will see the venues close at midnight, and matches on October 25 and 27 will see venues close at 1.30am providing Australia is playing and a live broadcast of the event is shown at the venue.

Similarly for the FIFA World Cup events on November 30 and December 4 venues can trade until 5am and on Sunday 4 December they do not have to close until 10am providing Australia is playing and a live broadcast of round 16 is being shown at the venue.

On December 11 for the Quarter finals it is a 10am close if Australia is playing and on December 17 and 18 a 5am close if the FIFA Men’s World Cup is being broadcast and Australia is playing.

By Marian SAMPSON