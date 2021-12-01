Extreme athlete Corey Phillpott to attempt Ironman with 45kg tree on back for charity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EXTREME athlete Corey Phillpott hopes to set a strongest Ironman record when he carries a 45kg tree on his back for the gruelling endurance event to raise funds for the Pyjama Foundation.

Corey Phillpott told News Of The Area he’s doing it to help others.

“The Pyjama Foundation provides children in foster care the opportunity to change the direction of their lives with learning, life skills, and confidence.

“I am very passionate about the Pyjama Foundation and that’s why I am carrying a 45kg tree!

“I will be doing a 3.8k swim, 180k on the bike and 42k run with a 45 kg tree on my back.

“It will start at 5pm on Friday 10 December at Coffs Jetty Beach and I will finish around 11am on Saturday 11 December.

“Through the Love of Learning program, volunteers called ‘Pyjama Angels’ are recruited, screened, trained and then matched with a child in care and spend time with them once a week, focusing on learning-based activities.

“Most importantly, the volunteers give foster children a chance to reach their life potential, despite a fragile start.

“The Program is the only service of its type supporting children in care with evidence-based literacy and numeracy programs in the out-of-school environment in Australia and that’s why I am doing it.

“Come down to Jetty Beach and pledge your support or make a contribution at www.treeman.fundmychallenge.com,” said Corey.

By David WIGLEY