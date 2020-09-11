Face masks have been added to the Woolgoolga Red Cross’ sewing schedule

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN there’s a crisis, you can count on the volunteers at Woolgoolga Red Cross branch to put their hand up to help – and the COVID-19 pandemic is no exception.



Headed by local volunteer Robyn Rooth, Woolgoolga volunteers have been busy sewing masks to be sent to Migrant Support Clients in lock down in Victoria.

“These people are struggling under State restrictions and lack of opportunities,” Mrs Rooth said.

“Red Cross supports hundreds of vulnerable individuals and families and our local Woolgoolga branch members responded with a sewing bee to make reusable masks to help meet the demand.

“Great camaraderie and quite a few laughs, supplemented with strong coffee, produced a bundle of masks to be posted south.”

The branch has also arranged for a collection point at Diggers in Woolgoolga, for those who wish to donate reusable masks.

“Our members and volunteers are also busy knitting our Trauma Teddies which are always in high demand.”

If you would like to help, phone 0418 646 801 for details.

By Kue HALL