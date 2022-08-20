Facilities and field upgrades for York Street Oval

SPORTING needs for local clubs and individuals using York Street Oval are being met with improved facilities through a $1.1 million NSW Government Infrastructure and Job Acceleration Fund grant.

Coffs Harbour’s athletics community will enjoy new field event facilities and space for a grass track available for 12 months of the year, while the Northern Storm Football Club will benefit from modern change room and storage facilities.



On Monday morning 15 August Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Cr Paul Amos dug the first sod, signifying the official start of construction work.

“York Street Oval has been the centrepiece of so many different sporting clubs and associations over the years, hockey in the early days and now soccer and athletics,” said Mr Singh.

“This grant will allow the Council to build a wonderful change room and storage facility as well as improved athletic facilities that our young athletic stars need to practise their skills for the future.

“As well as ensuring our local sporting community has the facilities they need, the York Street Oval project will create about 15 jobs in the region during construction.

“The new facilities will be a significant improvement for the athletics community, allowing them to operate 12 months a year from one venue, while fully accessible changerooms will encourage inclusive participation for athletes of all abilities.

“The two new changerooms and storage at the northern end of the oval will benefit the more than 300 members of the football club as well as the 2,000 visiting players that participate in the district level competition,” said Mr Singh.

Mayor Cr Amos welcomed the start of construction, saying this is another exciting addition to local sporting facilities.

“I have been involved with the Northern Storm Club and soccer over the years through my son and have cheered him on from the sidelines here … I’ve played myself in the Over-35s soccer,” he said, laughing.

“Thanks Steve Vallance from the Department of Regional NSW and the Council team for making it possible and so quickly.

“For the local Little Athletics this is a step in the right direction towards our greater aspiration for a Regional Athletics Centre, but at this point in time we’re doing our best and it’s a great start.

“We also have forward plans in place to relocate the Northern Storm Club out to Moonee – but for now we want to make their York Street home comfortable: improved lighting, improved access, improved facilities will see them well catered for until we can make that major planned move down the track.

“Council is also installing an additional toilet block, while Northern Storm FC is funding a modular canteen,” said Cr Amos.

Steve Vallance, Department of Regional NSW told NOTA, “It’s a really good opportunity for Little Athletics kids to have access to high-quality, purpose-built facilities.

“This is a good opportunity to further promote football for kids and adults.”

Aidan Burger, President of Coffs Coast Little Athletics told NOTA, “This is another great opportunity for kids and local athletes to have an impressive facility to train and compete on.

“A grass running track, long and triple jump pits and synthetic runner which is a huge step in the right direction, meaning it’s all-weather … it can be really hard to train when it’s wet.

“There’s discus and shotput facilities as well,” he said.