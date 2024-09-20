Fairytale finish for Camden Haven Redbacks Ladies



IT was a fairytale finish for the Camden Haven Redbacks Ladies squad on Sunday as they defeated the Upper Macleay Yowies in the Grand Final to be proclaimed Champions for 2024!

In front of a mammoth crowd that brought a tear to the eye of the Redbacks tragics on the field, the Ladies took to the pitch in Lake Cathie for one final showdown.

The Redbacks and Yowies had only met once all season, in a 1-1 draw which was cut drastically short due to injury.

This meant the Grand Final match would be relatively unpredictable, and both teams would need to be on their game and ready to adapt if they were to take home the glory.

The Redbacks dominated early, holding the bulk of possession, and consistently challenging the Yowies defensive line.

Despite the dominance, some brilliant goalkeeping from the Yowies, and some near misses from Redbacks, meant that the scores stayed at 0-0 for the first half.

As the second half kicked off, the Redbacks found themselves with the wind behind them, and what they hoped would be an advantage in a tough match.

The formation, passing and opportunities created by the Redbacks were polished and impressive, but each chance found itself shut down by the Yowies keeper, or just missed by Redbacks attackers.

As the clock wound down, it started to look as though the match might be forced into extra time, until a handball in the box from the Yowies saw the Camden Haven side awarded a penalty.

Midfielder Maria Wilson stepped up, and with composure and class, slotted the ball away to give the Redbacks a 1-0 lead with less than fifteen minutes to go.

As the clock ticked down, the Yowies were desperate for an equaliser, but the Redbacks defence held firm.

The tension of only one goal being the difference was palpable, both on the field and within the crowd, but as the full-time whistle sounded, the emotion, joy and relief was undeniable as the Camden Haven Redbacks were ultimately crowned Champions of Football Mid North Coast Women’s B-Division.

During the post-match presentation, Coach Shelby Mackenzie acknowledged the long and difficult season the team had faced, particularly in the final six weeks, as injury and family tragedies impacted the team.

Despite the challenges, the squad rallied together, and it was that teamwork which ultimately led them to the Grand Final, and to win.

A special congratulations to Maria Wilson, who was awarded Player of the Match by Football Mid North Coast.

Whilst the Grand Final marks the end of the playing season, the Redbacks will have one final opportunity to celebrate at Senior Presentation, set down for Saturday 12 October.

Those wanting to attend are urged to contact the Club for further details.

By Redbacks INSIDER

