Fans welcome two new spectator stands at Coffs City United’s Mclean Street ground

PLAYERS and coaches from Coffs City United erected two new spectator stands last Sunday to improve the football experience at their home ground at Mclean Street.

Club volunteers Glen Williams, Steve Douglass, Lewis Pietrini, Scott Goddard, Shane Mckenna and Aaren Allsop swapped their football boots for drills and wrenches as they spent the day building the new stands which will increase the crowd capacity at home matches.

Committee member Steve Douglass said the new stands will help take the Club forward.

“We’ve had a really good season in Coastal Premier League, women’s football and junior football, we are getting more supporters at home matches so our treasurer Greg Singleton suggested we get new stands and he organised the purchase.

“We put out a shout to our senior players and there was a great response, fortunately some of the lads are tradies and have all the tools which helped a lot.

“Improving the football experience for spectators will encourage more supporters to attend our home matches which will not only improve the atmosphere but also give the players a lift.

“Each stand holds around 30 people so the extra capacity of approximately 60 supporters with good views will be a big bonus to help keep the club moving forwards,” said Steve.

By David WIGLEY