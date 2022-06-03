Fantastic farm visit at Burrapine a hit with the kids

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BEYOND the iconic Pub with No Beer, Taylors Arm Road meanders through rolling hills of green grass and forest.

It doesn’t take long to hit the dirt, and the wise driver would do well to proceed cautiously over the rain damaged road.

The target today is the Martin’s farm, where a new farm visit venture is taking off.

The premiere open day next weekend is already booked out, but the Martins hope to open every weekend (weather permitting) for animal meet and greets, pony rides and feeding times.

Tina, a three-month-old alpaca is the star of the show today, offering plenty of cuddles for the kids.

There are calves, mini horses and goats, chickens and ducks, and some very friendly dogs including Lewis the baby French Bulldog.

Burrapine Livestock and Horse Rescue is owned by Jencie and Jason Martin, who have been on the property for five years.

In that time they have become part of the Burrapine community and are well supported by locals.

Jencie co-ordinates the rescue and rehoming of livestock in conjunction with other welfare groups.

Today she has taken in a mini goat called Buttercup, who is well loved but unable to stay in the current rental arrangement.

On release into the goat pen she immediately starts eating the lush green grass and slowly meets the other two minis with no drama.

Jencie shows me two horses who are recovering from sickness and infections from previously unsuitable living conditions.

“You can still see their ribs and the swelling from their abscesses, but they are looking so much better,” Jencie said.

Other animals I spot on my tour include Silkie and Frizzle chickens with chicks, sheep, ducks and a herd of Highland cows that are Jason Martin’s domain.

Jason grew up on property out west, and spent time working in Raleigh in the dairy industry before moving to Burrapine.

The Highlands, or ‘Hairy Coo’s’ are smaller and hairier than the cattle we are used to seeing in this area.

Originating in Scotland, the Queen is a fan of the Highland breed, having raised them at her home in Balmoral since the 1950s.

Jason says, “The marbling of a Highland is superior to Wagyu, that’s all the Queen will eat.”

Mr Trevor Lynch attended today with his daughter Tiana and grand daughters Bailey (ten), April (eight) and Paige (three).

The Lynch family were original selectors in Burrapine and continue to breed cattle and stockhorses.

Mr Lynch was involved in campdrafting until recently, and the family hope to reignite interest in polocross with their daughter.

It has been a tough few years with drought, fire and flooding, but locals all work together to help each other through the hard times.

When asked about living in Burrapine is, Mr Lynch said, “It’s a pretty quiet rural area.

“We used to have carpet bowls at the local hall but not at the moment.

“In the 50s and 60s this all used to be dairy farms.”

Plans are under way to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Burrapine Hall, on land donated by the Lynch family many years ago.

To enquire about visiting the farm, call Jencie on 65642317 or email [email protected]

By Clare WARNER