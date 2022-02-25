Farewelling Charlie Dalla-Fiore, Dorrigo’s Anzac Day bugler

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of the most familiar and valued faces at Dorrigo Anzac Day commemorations during the last four decades will be farewelled at Dundurrabin on Monday, February 28.

Charlie Dalla-Fiore passed away at his home last weekend.



Since the early 1980s he had sounded The Last Post and Reveille on Anzac Day at all hours and in all weathers in front of the town’s Monument.

The Memorial Service at the Dundurrabin Community Centre will begin at 10.00 am.

Morning tea will be served.

It is anticipated a large number of relatives, friends, and RSL comrades, men and women, will attend.

Charlie’s son Carlos has returned from Ireland for the service.

Long serving member of Dorrigo RSL sub-Branch, Bob Denner, paid tribute to Charlie’s years of service.

“In 2016 I asked Charlie how many years he had been playing the bugle calls at Dorrigo’s Anzac Day services, and he said he started when his son was aged two,” Bob said.

“That son is now 39, so Charlie says ‘give or take a couple I missed, I reckon 35’.

“That is quite some record, and our community and commemorative services are much the richer for Charlie’s beautiful renditions of the Last Post and Reveille.

“Dorrigo RSL sub-Branch thanks Charlie for his contribution over the years and his dedication to making our services so special.

“Thanks for your service, Charlie.

“Lest We Forget.”