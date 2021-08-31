Farmer Wants A Wife is looking to find local farmers for the new series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ARE you a farmer looking for romance?

Farmer Wants A Wife is back, looking to help five farmers from regional Australia find love.



For more than a decade the show has connected farmers across the world, with 170 marriages, one long-term relationship and 387 babies worldwide.

In Australia alone, the series has resulted in nine marriages, one long-term relationship and 23 babies; giving everyone the chance for true love.

Casting has opened for the new series of Farmer Wants A Wife for single farmers over the age of 21 in Australia.

Executive Producer of Farmer Wants A Wife, Judy Smart, told News Of The Area of plans for the new series.

“Next series we are looking to find farmers in regions we haven’t had farmers from in recent years.

“Port Stephens and the Myall Coast regions are definitely on our radar this year, with all the crops and boutique farms.

“Avocados, figs, macadamias, tomatoes, vegetables and even seafood- a farm is a farm, no matter how big or remote it is,” Judy said.

For many farmers, isolation due to distance is a large hurdle in connecting with potential partners or maintaining long-term relationships.

“Being isolated and often working alone or on a small team, there’s no doubt farmers often do it tough when it comes to finding love.

“We had one farmer a few years ago who had set his tinder radius to 250km and there were just five ladies in that area – and he knew them all.

“This is a dating show that really works, bringing happiness and love to our farmers in regional areas,” said Judy.

For anyone wishing to apply, head to the Farmer Wants A Wife Website: https://farmerwantsawife.com.au/.

By Tara CAMPBELL