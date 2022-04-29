Farmers for Climate Action are here!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first action meeting for the Bellingen and Nambucca Farmers for Climate Action network is being held on Saturday April 30 at 11.30am at the Bellingen Showgrounds, right after the Bellingen Growers Market.

Farmers for Climate Action is a non-partisan national movement with 7,000 farmer members and more than 25,000 supporters who want to see strong climate policy to protect Australian farmers.

“Come along and hear how we plan to keep strong climate policies on the agenda with all candidates running in this federal election and discuss how we can work together to get climate action happening in our area,” said local Farmers for Climate Action spokesperson Fiona Morgan.

“In the wake of the recent procession of drought, bushfire, pandemic and now floods, many people are struggling.

“You are not alone.

“Come along to meet like-minded people in the community.

“Farmer voices are powerful and we want to be heard by our representatives.”

Organisers say they want to address climate disasters in a way that acknowledges the hardships farmers continue to face and that sends a clear message about the solutions that rural communities need.

“With a Federal Election fast approaching, we have a golden opportunity to let all our candidates know that farmers and rural Australians expect their leaders to do everything they can in the next term of government to secure strong climate action and create solutions that will help us thrive,” Fiona said.

“We know that farmers are an incredibly powerful voice in Australian politics.

“The Australian public trusts farmers more than almost any other group when it comes to climate change, and farmers are an incredibly powerful force in rural Australia.

“As the only farmer-led organisation working to shift the politics on climate in rural Australia, Farmers for Climate Action is playing a very important role in the Australian climate movement right now.”

All farmers are welcome to join the event – with active farmers in the network from right across the Coffs Harbour and hinterland region, throughout the Bellinger and Nambucca Valleys, and up the Dorrigo Plateau.

People who support farmers and the preservation of our farming communities are also invited to attend.

For more information https://farmersforclimateaction.org.au/.