Fascinating exhibition of nativity scenes from around the world

O COME Let Us Adore Him! Nativities Exhibit, put on by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Coffs Harbour opens on Friday 17 December at 10am, showing until 9pm on Sunday 19 December – see below for daily times.

This unique, annual exhibition, which started in 2009, features almost 300 nativity scenes collected by members of the Church over many years, from overseas travels to Europe, North and South America and there’s fittingly one from Jerusalem.



Marian Braun, member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holds the exhibition dear to her heart.

“The Nativities Exhibit celebrates the true meaning of Christmas,” Marian told News Of The Area.

“They come from Mexico, Germany, Columbia, wherever a member of the church has travelled to and found one.

“We started collecting them in 1990 and made some ourselves when we had the ceramics studio in Coffs.

“Some are knitted, some made from paddle pop sticks and there’s some beautifully delicate ones, including ones made from glass, which we display carefully in a cabinet.

“There’s even some 1968-home-made life-sized costumes for Mary, Joseph and The Three Wise Men.

“We set the nativities up like a family room with beautiful lighting.”

The event will be Covid-safe, according to government requirements at that point in time.

Linda Alfred from the Church said, “We love arranging and sharing this special exhibition.

“We welcome all visitors to our special event.”

Friday 17 December 10am – 9pm.

Saturday 18 December 10am – 9pm.

Sunday 19 December 3pm – 9pm.

63 Perry Street, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI