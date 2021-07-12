Fatal crash at Thornton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man has died following a single vehicle crash at Thornton this morning.

About 11.45am today (Monday 12 July 2021), emergency services were called to Glenwood Drive, Thornton, following reports a Toyota HiAce travelling west crossed to the incorrect side of the road and hit a guard rail and rolled.

The driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – died at the scene; he is yet to be formally identified, however is believed to be aged in his 50s.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have set up a crime scene.

Glenwood Drive and Weakleys Drive remain closed and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.