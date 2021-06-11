FATAL CRASH Balickera: A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Hunter region today

Just before 5.30am (Friday 11 June 2021), emergency services were called to Italia Road near the Pacific Highway, Balickera, about 13km north of Raymond Terrace, after reports of a crash.

Occupants of a house nearby located a vehicle that had left the road and crashed into trees.

The male driver was treated at the scene but died a short time later. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 26.

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

Officers from Port-Stephens Hunter Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

