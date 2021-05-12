Fatal crash in Stroud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Hunter region.

About 10.50am on Wednesday 5 May 2021, emergency services were called to The Bucketts Way – about 5km north of the Stroud Hill Road intersection – following reports a Ford Ranger had left the road.

Upon arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics located the driver – a female aged in her 30s – trapped in the front cabin of the vehicle; she died at the scene.

An 11-year-old girl was able to free herself from the vehicle, she was treated by paramedics for minor injuries and transferred to the John Hunter Hospital.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene as they investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Bucketts Way was closed in both directions, with diversions in place for both north and southbound traffic via Johnsons Creek Road.

Any motorists who were driving along The Bucketts Way around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.