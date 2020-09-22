Father delivers on 3-year-old daughter’s wish to ride a horse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RICHARD Robertson of Hawks Nest has been able to deliver on a months-long promise to his 3-year-old daughter Addie thanks to the selfless generosity of Stokes Performance Horses.



Mr Robertson had promised Addie – who loves the movie Spirit and is enamored with horses – a horse ride on their holiday which was cancelled.

“Originally our plan was to travel to Mooloolaba with friends for a holiday but due to COVID that was shut down,” said Mr Robertson.

“Then my family was going to go to Dubbo where a work mate of mine offered some time on their farm and to take the girls horse riding.”

“We ended up not going to Dubbo in the end, and then out of the blue she asked when she’d be going horse riding on her holiday.”

Mr Robertson was then determined to organise a horse ride for his daughter, and ended up messaging Stokes Performance Horses in Medowie online for help after someone on Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Community Noticeboard recommended them.

“I had actually met a couple of the ladies from Stokes Performance Horses on Jimmy’s Beach earlier that week when they were taking their horses out but never exchanged details,” he said.

“When they replied, they said they had a great time at the beach and were planning on returning on Saturday and were very happy to let Addie have a short ride on the horse.”

“She wouldn’t accept any payment and said that making a little girl smile was thanks enough.”

Addie was finally able to go for her promised horse ride this past weekend and couldn’t keep a smile off her face.

“She loved every second of it and couldn’t stop talking about riding ‘Cheeks’ all afternoon,” said Mr Robertson.

By Ashley CHRYSLER