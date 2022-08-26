Father’s Day Orchid Display at the Nambucca Heads Senior Centre Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 26, 2022 The Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s Spring Show is back. IT’S on again! The Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s annual Spring Show is open to the public from Thursday 1 September at 9.00am to Saturday 3 September at 2.00pm. Head along to witness a display of orchids from around the world. See flowers ranging in size from a match head to the size of saucers and every colour of the rainbow. A sales table will offer a wide variety of orchids for sale, plus a raffle and flower arrangements. Entry is by gold coin donation.