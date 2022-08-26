Father’s Day Orchid Display at the Nambucca Heads Senior Centre

IT’S on again!

The Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s annual Spring Show is open to the public from Thursday 1 September at 9.00am to Saturday 3 September at 2.00pm.

Head along to witness a display of orchids from around the world.

See flowers ranging in size from a match head to the size of saucers and every colour of the rainbow.

A sales table will offer a wide variety of orchids for sale, plus a raffle and flower arrangements.

Entry is by gold coin donation.