Feasibility report for Anna Bay shade sail made to Port Stephens Council

THE feasibility of a shade sail at Robinson Reserve in Anna Bay has been discussed in a recent Port Stephens Council meeting.

After an initial notice of motion in August, the Council resolved that a report would be made in regards to the lack of a shade sail in the park with specific reference to the benefit that this would bring to the local community, as well as the costs associated with the project.



The report has now been provided to the Council noting the feasibility of the shade sail.

Concerns of wind loads and heritage were raised in the report, noting that the Reserve is located within the Birubi Point Aboriginal Place adjacent to Birubi Beach where it is subject to high wind loads of up to 150km/h.

The report also indicated a shade sail may also impose on cultural and visual values.

“The report basically tells us what we know – these external shade sails in places such as Robinson reserve are really expensive at $174,000,” Councillor Chris Doohan said.

The notice of motion was amended under an idea from Cr Tucker to include the shade sail in the Works Plus Program, so that funding is eventually allocated to it.

This was supported and carried by Cr Chris Doohan and Cr Giacomo Arnott.

“I’m in a lot of Facebook groups all across Port Stephens and this is often talked about the Anna Bay and South Tomaree groups with local families, parents, visitors, all sorts of people wanting a shade sail over the park to ensure that their kids are able to be sun safe,” Councillor Giacomo Arnott said.

Although there are no current plans for the shade sail, the public can hold faith that they are being heard and that funding forces are being investigated for a worthy project.

“I’d like to pay respects to Councillor Smith and Tucker for the amount of work that they have been putting in in the background of this project – they’ve been working with staff in our Central Ward Facilities and services pushing for this item for quite some time,” Cr Doohan added.

By Tara CAMPBELL