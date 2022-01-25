Federal Energy Grants available for local food and beverage producers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR region’s food and beverage manufacturers are encouraged to apply for a grant of up to $25,000 to save on energy bills.

Under the latest $19.9 million round of the Energy Efficient Communities (EEC) program, Federal grants are available to assist small and medium sized businesses to improve energy efficiency and adopt new energy technologies.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the grants can be used to replace existing equipment with more energy efficient models, to carry out energy audits, or improve energy monitoring and management.

“Put simply, these grants are to help bring down energy bills for our local businesses,” Dr Gillespie said.

“They’re also a direct incentive for businesses to reduce emissions.

“By targeting food and beverage manufacturers, this program will benefit some of the more energy-intensive small and medium businesses in our region.”

Assistant Minister to the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Tim Wilson said the Coalition Government was committed to backing business, as part of the journey to becoming carbon neutral.

“Reducing needless energy consumption is at the heart of the Coalition Government’s focus on technology, not taxes,” Assistant Minister Wilson said.

“This program will help our small business sector boost competitiveness, create new jobs and reduce Australia’s environmental footprint.”

Applications close on 18 February 2022 (or earlier if funding is exhausted).