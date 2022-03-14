Federal Funding helps community groups cut power bills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBER for Paterson Meryl Swanson is pleased to announce funding for seven not-for-profit organisations in the Paterson Electorate.

Under the Powering Communities Program, the Federal Government is helping to support community groups to increase energy efficiency and reduce emissions.



The successful recipients include Port Stephens Family and Neighbourhood Services ($11,000, air conditioner upgrade), Salamander Bay Child Care Centre ($9,650, solar panels), PCYC Port Stephens ($8,972, lighting upgrade and Nelson Bay basketball courts and gymnastics space), Maitland Men’s Shed ($11,000, solar panel upgrade), Richmond Vale Preservation Co-Operative Society ($11,000, off-grid solar generation and storage), Early Links Inclusion Support Service ($5,432, air-conditioning efficiency measures) and Trustees of Church Property for Newcastle Diocese ($5,050, solar panels).

“My team and I worked with these organisations to test the eligibility of their projects and submit applications to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources for final approval.

“I am delighted to have been able to support these organisations in their important work of providing vital services to our region,” Ms Swanson said.

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor said that lowering the energy costs of community groups would have positive effects both locally and nationally.

“This funding of between $5,000 and $12,000 to community groups from all the 151 federal electorates of Australia will allow them to spend more on their essential activities,” Minister Taylor said.

“At the same time as these groups are providing increased assistance to their local communities, they will be playing a part in our national efforts to reduce emissions.

This funding will assist a number of organisations who consistently work to support the Paterson electorate.

“We are fortunate in Paterson that we have so many not-for-profit organisations who are working hard every day to support our community,” Ms Swanson said.

By Tara CAMPBELL