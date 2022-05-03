Federal Funding Recognises Veteran Service In Paterson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR veterans and their families, recognition of the sacrifices made is vital.

Liberal candidate for Paterson Brooke Vitnell has welcomed the Liberal National Government’s announcement of funds to local community groups across the Paterson electorate to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our veterans.



Importantly these funds are delivered to the community and are not dependent on Federal Election results.

“These local organisations and our veterans are worthy of our sincere and profound respect and their organisations are instrumental to our local community and helping us commemorate the service and sacrifice of those from the region who have given so much for a grateful nation,” Ms Vitnell said.

“It is vital that our wartime history is preserved and the sacrifice of those who have served during wars, conflicts and peace operations is remembered.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the history of service in the Paterson electorate and these projects are a wonderful way for us to commemorate and reflect on the sacrifice of all those who have served from our communities,” Ms Vitnell added.

“My own grandfather served in WWII and enlisted at the Newcastle Registry.”

Through the funding the Medowie RSL sub-Branch will receive $10,000 to install an eternal Flame Sculpture at the new Medowie War Memorial; $5750 will be provided to construct a ANZAC memorial at Kurri Kurri Public School; a War Memorial with an Honour Board will be constructed at St Brigid’s Primary School; and $75,145 will be contributed to the redevelopment of the Raymond Terrace ANZAC Park, replacing an existing commemorative wall.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee announced the recipients of the latest round of Saluting Their Service grants, with applications covering a wide range of ideas to honour the sacrifice of our nation’s servicemen and women.

Saluting Their Service is a national grants program and applications for the next round are now open to communities wishing to upgrade or develop memorials to our service men and women.

By Marian SAMPSON