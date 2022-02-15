Federal Government Give Green Light For Engineered Wood For Home Construction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE is a shortage of timber in the Hunter region which is impacting the new housing sector.

Master Builders say the Federal Government’s move to increase support for the use of low-carbon timber is good news for the building and construction sector and will support jobs and economic activity while reducing greenhouse emissions.

Low carbon timber is an engineered timber product.

Master Builders Australia’s CEO, Denita Wawn said, “Today’s announcement of $300 million to incentivise the greater use of low carbon engineered wood products in commercial and medium density housing is a big pragmatic policy win for the building, construction and forest industries, consumers and the environment.

“Master Builders Australia has called for measures that will assist the industry to make use of more sustainable building materials without imposing excessive costs on the industry or consumers,” she said.

This is good news for first home builders too as the use of the engineered timber is expected to reduce the overall cost of a build.

“This new incentive announced by the Federal Government will help bring down the cost of construction, develop local capacity in low-carbon timber product manufacture, and deliver healthier buildings for our clients and the community,” Denita Wawn said.

“We have also jointly, with the Australian Products Association, called for measures to tackle a forecast of a major shortfall of timber housing frames in the next decade and this measure will have positive flow on effects in addressing this challenge,” she said.

“It is these kinds of innovative and practical solutions that produce win-win solutions that mean that builders and consumers can choose more sustainable building materials and healthier buildings without also choosing to take on prohibitive additional costs,” Denita Wawn said.

By Marian SAMPSON