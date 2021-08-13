Federal Government releases Closing the Gap Implementation Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON 5 August 2021 the Australian Federal Government released the first Commonwealth Closing the Gap Implementation Plan, committing 1.1 billion to achieve Closing the Gap outcomes.

This was a bi-partisan achievement, with both sides of politics working together.

The Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “This is a plan that’s been led together with Indigenous leaders, to back Indigenous communities.

“We’re doing things differently with accountability and transparency, and in true partnership with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders.

“This is a truly whole-of-government plan, developed by Ministers, departments and agencies across the “Commonwealth with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander partners, in particular the Coalition of Peaks.

“This is a practical plan that builds from the ground up by making good on the harm caused to Stolen Generations survivors to supporting this and future generations of young people with more education opportunities.”

There is a National Agreement on Closing the Gap between Federal, tate and territory governments.

A statewide implementation plan has been released to address the disproportionate disadvantage experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) people.

Linda Scott, Local Government NSW President said, “Closing the Gap is a designed to tackle the disproportionate disadvantage experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the NSW Implementation Plan commits to focus on issues raised in the strategy, including health, housing, early childhood development and “prevention of abuse.

“It’s key that this plan has been developed in partnership between government and Aboriginal peak organisations and communities.

“Councils across NSW are already engaged in so many of these priority reform areas and socio-economic targets in their local communities.”

Local councils are viewed as an essential partner for implementing the Closing the Gap initiatives or locally tailored initiatives that are relevant to that community.

According to Michael Coulter, General Manager at Nambucca Valley Council, there has been “No formal process of engagement from NSW or Federal government in reference to Closing The Gap at this stage”.

Mr Coulter said there are programs happening in the Nambucca Valley community that align with Closing the Gap priorities.

In March 2019, the NSW Government announced $54.8 million for the Roads To Home (R2H) program.

Bowraville Mission was one of the initial nine missions that benefited from the R2H program.

“As part of R2H roads have been resurfaced, drainage and the services were relocated from Aboriginal Land Council responsibility to Council,” said Mr Coulter.

The Bellwood Mission, located in Nambucca Heads, will soon have similar works carried out as part of the R2H program.

Council is also working on establishing more social housing in Nambucca Valley.

News Of The Area will be bringing you more information about the R2H program and Keeping Place, a Council initiative to provide a museum space for local Indigenous history.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN