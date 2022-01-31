Fee-free places in Job Trainer program at International Teacher Training Academy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INTERNATIONAL Teacher Training Academy (ITTA), based in Coffs Harbour, has fee-free places available under the Government’s Job Trainer program.

Carolyn Fletcher, Director of the International Teacher Training Academy said that this is a wonderful opportunity for anyone needing to get the TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (TAE) to enable them to teach at TAFE or train and assess at a Registered Training Organisation.



Email us – [email protected]

The Fee-Free Skilling for Recovery – Job Trainer is available to those who live or work in NSW and meet one of the six following criteria.

– Currently employed (seeking to undertake a TAE qualification).

– Commonwealth Benefit Recipient.

– Youth (Age 16 – 20).

– Unemployed (not a Commonwealth Benefit Recipient).

– At risk of unemployment (people expected to become unemployed).

– A Veteran or a Veteran’s Recognised Partner.

Aboriginal students and students with a disability, fee-free scholarship students and refugees and asylum seekers are eligible to access fee-free training for qualifications under Smart and Skilled.

ITTA have put together a face-to-face programme for those locally who would like to undertake the Certificate IV in TAE.

Workshops will commence on Friday 8 April.

Classes will be held two days once per month (Fridays and Saturdays).

Contact ITTA to register while places are still available.

Email [email protected] or phone 02 6658 3999.