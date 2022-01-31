Fee-free places in Job Trainer program at International Teacher Training Academy Coffs Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 31, 2022January 31, 2022 INTERNATIONAL Teacher Training Academy (ITTA), based in Coffs Harbour, has fee-free places available under the Government’s Job Trainer program. Carolyn Fletcher, Director of the International Teacher Training Academy said that this is a wonderful opportunity for anyone needing to get the TAE40116 Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (TAE) to enable them to teach at TAFE or train and assess at a Registered Training Organisation. Advertise with News of The Area today. It’s worth it for your business. Message us. Phone us – (02) 4981 8882. Email us – [email protected] The Fee-Free Skilling for Recovery – Job Trainer is available to those who live or work in NSW and meet one of the six following criteria. – Currently employed (seeking to undertake a TAE qualification). – Commonwealth Benefit Recipient. – Youth (Age 16 – 20). – Unemployed (not a Commonwealth Benefit Recipient). – At risk of unemployment (people expected to become unemployed). – A Veteran or a Veteran’s Recognised Partner. Aboriginal students and students with a disability, fee-free scholarship students and refugees and asylum seekers are eligible to access fee-free training for qualifications under Smart and Skilled. ITTA have put together a face-to-face programme for those locally who would like to undertake the Certificate IV in TAE. Workshops will commence on Friday 8 April. Classes will be held two days once per month (Fridays and Saturdays). Contact ITTA to register while places are still available. Email [email protected] or phone 02 6658 3999.