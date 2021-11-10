Feedback invited on draft Rural Strategy for MidCoast LGA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE MidCoast community is being encouraged to consider a range of proposed changes to the way the region’s waterways, rural and environmental lands are managed, with feedback invited on the draft Rural Strategy until 28 January 2022.

The draft Rural Strategy sets out a proposed framework for clear and consistent land use planning principles to sustainably manage the use of land and water resources outside of the region’s towns and villages.



Rural landholders and others who haven’t yet had an opportunity to understand how the proposed changes might impact them are encouraged to make an appointment with Council’s Land Use Planning team.

“The draft strategy applies to land and resources that make up more than 95% of the MidCoast region, so it’s important for us to hear from our community,” explained Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“To ensure everyone has a chance to provide feedback, particularly given COVID restrictions were in place when the exhibition began, we have extended the consultation period out until late January 2022.”

Face-to-face appointments are now also being offered in a number of rural locations over the next four weeks, as well as the opportunity for phone appointments.

Consultation opportunities are also available for community and interest groups, whether that’s a presentation in person or virtually.

Thirty-minute face-to-face appointments will be available at the locations listed below. |

These appointments are for individuals, not groups, and bookings are essential by calling 7955 7777.

To request information or a presentation on behalf of a community or interest group, email [email protected] to discuss how Council’s land use planning team can best work with you.

Phone appointments can be arranged at any time by calling 7955 7777.

The draft Rural Strategy is open for feedback until 4.30pm on Friday 28 January 2022.

View the draft strategy and related materials at www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/know-your-rural-zone where you can also make a submission.

Appointments are available at:

Pacific Palms, 1 – 6pm on Thursday 11 November

Wootton, 1 – 6pm on Tuesday 16 November

Krambach, 1 – 6pm on Wednesday 17 November

Gloucester, 1 – 6pm on Tuesday 23 November

Stroud, 1 – 6pm on Wednesday 24 November

Mondrook, 1 – 6pm on Tuesday 30 November

Coopernook, 1 – 6pm on Wednesday 1 December

Mitchells Island, 1 – 6pm on Thursday 2 December

Appointments are also available at Council’s Administration and Customer Service Centre in Taree.

Bookings are essential, by phoning 7955 7777.