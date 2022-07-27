Feedback sought on bush fire risk management in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT STEPHENS residents are being encouraged to view and provide feedback on the Lower Hunter Bush Fire Management Committee’s updated Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP).

Parliamentary Secretary for Police and Emergency Services Geoff Provest said strong local community input is important to achieve best practice bush fire protection.



“Our RFS firefighters and other emergency service volunteers have been doing an amazing job thought a series of disasters lately, and they can get even better if locals get involved and share their experiences and skills,” Mr Provest said.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the Lower Hunter is the first area in NSW to use a new process for mapping, analysing and addressing bush fire risk.

“The NSW Bushfire Inquiry following the 2019/20 Black Summer recommended implementing this new process for bush fire risk management planning, which incorporates new modelling and methods for assessing the danger to people and property,” Mr Martin said.

Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the local knowledge and insights of residents would form an invaluable part of the BFRMP.

“I’m encouraging everyone interested to view the draft plan and provide their feedback on how we can effectively prepare for when a bush fire does occur,” Mr Layzell said.

The Lower Hunter draft BFRMP is now on public exhibition for 42 days, online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, and available to view at local council offices and Fire Control Centres.

The BFRMP is a partnership between the NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire & Rescue NSW, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation, local councils and other key stakeholders.