Feedback welcomed on the Draft North Arm Cove and Carrington Local Community Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN mid-2020 MidCoast Council instigated development of a local community plan for the North Arm Cove and Carrington communities.

Council then formed a steering group of North Arm Cove residents to develop the plan.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

A draft of the plan has now been completed by the steering group and feedback is currently being sought on the draft plan.

Bob Reid, President of the North Arm Cove Community Association, says that they are seeking feedback from North Arm Cove and Carrington residents.

“The plan was developed by a steering group of North Arm Cove residents under the guidance of Council officers, and the group endeavoured to make sure that it reflected the needs and desires of the North Arm Cove and Carrington communities, as expressed in the submissions to the Council postcard and online survey in late 2020, and community submissions to Council before then,” Mr Reid said.

The plan aims to identify and prioritise the needs and objectives of the coastal communities so that MidCoast Council and State and Federal Governments are informed of them and can help facilitate their implementation.

Following a survey of residents and landowners in Carrington, North Arm Cove and Tahlee in 2020, a number of key themes arose.

“The key theme evident in the survey is that residents love the bush and water that surrounds them and love living in quiet and peaceful villages,” the Steering Group said.

The plan does not include issues related to the development of and payment of rates for the land in the North Arm Cove and Carrington paper subdivisions.

However, it does include infrastructure and service issues identified by paper subdivision landowners.

“Importantly, the preparation of this plan showed that long term leadership and commitment from both Council and community members will be needed to drive implementation and achieve successful outcomes.

“The North Arm Cove and Carrington communities have small populations, with many residents being over 60 years of age and to support the implementation of the plan, the community will rely heavily on local volunteers from a diverse range of skill sets, with guidance, support, resources and funding provided by Council and the NSW and Federal Governments,” the group said.

The highest priority initiatives in the plan include weed eradication, a community jetty and boat ramp, park upgrades, improving bushfire protection and fire trails, sealing of the road to Tahlee and restoration of historical buildings.

A full copy of the plan and feedback form is available on the North Arm Cove Community Association website at www.northarmcove.nsw.au

By Tara CAMPBELL