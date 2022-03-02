Feral Animals Damaging Native Species In Mambo Wanda Wetlands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the community are calling for Port Stephens Councillors to do something to control foxes and feral cats in the Mambo Wetlands Reserve.

Neil Fraser has been surveying avian fauna in the reserve for the past ten to fifteen years.



His studies have shown a steady decline in the presence of many local bird species over that time.

“Feral predators are part of the problem,” said Neil.

“I have seen a fox in the reserve on a number of occasions and most recently I have seen cat footprints accompanied by a kitten.”

Neil has been advised that Council does not currently have the funding to address the issue.

Funding feral pest control responsibility is that of NSW Local Land Services.

NSW Local Land Services state, “Feral cats are one of the primary causes of the decline and extinction of native Australian species.

“Cats prey on small native and exotic mammals, birds, lizards and insects.

“An estimated 80 endangered and threatened species are preyed on by wild cats.

“Feral cats can also spread and carry diseases that affect humans and other animals.”

The Invasive Species Council states, “Of the 21 completely extinct marsupials and rodents in Australia, the red fox and cat have most probably contributed to the extinction of all but two.

“Foxes and cats are also blamed for the loss from the mainland of another nine species that survive on islands, sometimes precariously.

“Rabbits have been ranked with foxes and cats as among Australia’s worst pests, wild pigs have become major agricultural and environmental problems, cattle in the Kimberley region damage scarce rainforest tracts, and deer escaping from poorly-managed or failed deer farms are out of control in Queensland, Victoria and NSW.”

By Marian SAMPSON