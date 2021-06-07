Fern Bay beats Tea Gardens in Palm Lake Resort annual Bowling Challenge Myall Coast Sport News Of The Area Port Stephens Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 7, 2021 Both teams. THE annual Bowls Challenge between Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens and Fern Bay was held at Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens on Sunday 6 June 2021. The two over 55’s resorts have competed for this shield for five years. While Tea Gardens has held it for the longest consecutive number of months on record – 20, they were narrowly beaten on the day 145 -123. Both teams duelled hard on the eight lane course, with loud encouragement by the large team of supporters for each side. After bowls lunch and beverages were enjoyed by all. A return match is planned around September 2021. Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens Bowling Club. Photo: Scott Neely. Palm Lake Resort Fern Bays Bowling Club. Photo: Scott Neely.