Fern Bay beats Tea Gardens in Palm Lake Resort annual Bowling Challenge

THE annual Bowls Challenge between Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens and Fern Bay was held at Palm Lake Resort Tea Gardens on Sunday 6 June 2021.

The two over 55’s resorts have competed for this shield for five years.

While Tea Gardens has held it for the longest consecutive number of months on record – 20, they were narrowly beaten on the day 145 -123.

Both teams duelled hard on the eight lane course, with loud encouragement by the large team of supporters for each side.

After bowls lunch and beverages were enjoyed by all.

A return match is planned around September 2021.