“Ferntree” is on the market with Ray White Rural Dorrigo and Bellingen

“FERNTREE” is the original Terkinje Park Estate Homestead.



A glorious 1920’s-character home positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of town and has had some tasteful additions in keeping with the heritage features of the original section of the home.

Showcasing an expansive light filled living area with an easterly aspect and a beautiful rural outlook, also includes fan forced wood heating ideal for those cooler Dorrigo mornings, formal dining and lounge rooms and a sitting room at the entry which captures the afternoon sun.

So many desirable attributes at this property, some of which include four Bedrooms, all with built-in robes and main with sizable ensuite and private veranda.

A roomy kitchen with central island bench and walk in pantry.

10′ ceilings and hardwood flooring.

Veranda’s on 3 sides.

Timber lined stables, one of which has been converted into an art studio.

Cattle yards and a chook pen.

An old silo shed at the rear, which with a bit of love has the potential to be used as guest

accommodation or a teenage retreat.

Extensive, established gardens with an array of fruit trees and many beautiful and unusual trees including but not limited to Canadian Dogwood, Mexican Pine & Weeping maple.

Contact Kate Carter on 0448 142 749 or Jade Gibson 0417 584 712 at Ray White Rural Dorrigo and Bellingen.