Ferry service named one of top 10 attractions in the world

BAY Ferry Tours has been selected as a 2020 Travellers’ Choice Winner by Tripadvisor.



Teresa Charchalis, Director at Bay Ferry Tours, said that it was a surprise and pleasure for their little ferry service to be considered in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide on Tripadvisor.

“Since we took over operating the ferries in December 2018, we have worked hard to improve every aspect of our customer’s experience.”

“Really, it comes down to our crew and how they manage each journey,” said Ms Charchalis.

“We carry a lot of first time visitors to Nelson Bay and Tea Gardens, as well as locals who are travelling for errands or just wanting to showcase our beautiful waterways to family and friends.”

“We aim to make that experience, whatever it is, as enjoyable as possible.”

The ferry service, which runs every day between Nelson Bay and Tea Gardens, offers an hour of captivating scenery and almost guaranteed dolphin sightings.

“The award is also a big tip of the hat to all the wonderful restaurants, cafes and tour operators in Tea Gardens and Nelson Bay,” Ms Charchalis continued.

“We’re just one little part of a bigger picture.”

“We love that we can work with everyone to build something that contributes positively to the local economy.”

The Tripadvisor award is based on customer reviews and ratings from travellers around the world, with the top 10 per cent ranked in an exclusive worldwide group.

By Ashley CHRYSLER