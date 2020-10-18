Festival Of Golf At Coffs Harbour Golf Club Starts On Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE staff manning the Pro Shop at Coffs Harbour Golf Club are preparing to be run off their feet for eight straight days.



The 70th annual Great Northern Festival of Golf tees off on Sunday morning with events running every day through to next weekend and club professional Matt Allan said there’ll be no time for staff at the club to rest.

“It was locals only for a few weeks because of COVID but now visitors from all over the state are allowed to play,” Allan said.

“We’ve had plenty of enquiries from visiting players about whether or not we can fit them in on one of the competition days so all of a sudden they’re starting to flood in.”

Across the eight days the Festival usually caters for about 2,000 rounds of golf.

Those numbers might not be reached this year with Allan admitting “it will be different” but he’s thankful the Festival is able to go ahead.

“The club has done such a good job trying to stay ahead of it,” he said.

Allan said players this week will once again get to enjoy the club’s challenging 27 hole layout while it’s in its finest condition.

“The course is pure at the moment and the greens are awesome,” he said.

“We’re expecting a bit of a wet week but that won’t stop golfers enjoying themselves.

“I don’t think we’ve had one of those (rain affected Festival) for 10 years but even if it is it’s still going to be a great week.”

Play starts on Sunday with a mixed 4BBB stableford event while Monday is a 4-person ambrose competition.

Different events are held each day before the festival culminates next weekend with the North Coast Amateur Open and Ladies Classic.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS