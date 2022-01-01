Festive gifts donated to Coffs hospital staff on Christmas Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VITAL NSW Health staff working at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital on Christmas Day received a nice surprise from Woolgoolga Lions Club and Woolgoolga High School students to thank them for working on Christmas Day and for their efforts throughout the year.

Woolgoolga Lions Club members donated three boxes of the Lions Club’s popular traditional mini Christmas fruit cakes and Woolgoolga High School Student Representative Council (SRC) members got on board and created Christmas cards filled with personal messages for the hospital staff to receive along with the Christmas cakes on Christmas Day.



Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) corporate relations manager Sharon Fuller thanked Woolgoolga Lions Club members and Woolgoolga High School SRC members for the donations, and said hospital staff were very grateful for this act of kindness.

“This is such a lovely surprise for our staff who are rostered on Christmas Day, particularly after the year we’ve had,” Ms Fuller said.

“Woopi Lions has been such a great friend to our hospital and our patients, they’ve always been there to support us, so I wasn’t surprised when they contacted us again.”

Woolgoolga Lions Club vice president Karen Dorahy and Woolgoolga High School science teacher said the school’s SRC body wanted to do something for the community.

“Students made Christmas cards as a thankyou to the hospital staff working on Christmas Day,” Ms Dorahy said.

The Christmas donations were firstly gifted to the hospital’s vital Emergency Department, Maternity Unit and Intensive Care Unit staff working on Christmas Day, then distributed to other hospital staff working on the day to provide them with a little Christmas cheer.

By Emma DARBIN