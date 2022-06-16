Films And Speakers To Celebrate The Wonder Of The Solitary Islands Marine Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS Monday evening is a chance for Coffs Coast residents to find out about a wonder of nature on their doorstep.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society, Surfrider Coffs Harbour, National Parks Association NSW and the Nature Conservation Council NSW are hosting an evening of short films and guest speakers to showcase the Solitary Islands Marine Park at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.



Danielle Ryan, Conservation Campaigner for the National Parks Association NSW, says it will be a “fun night”.

“The speakers will talk about our rich and wondrous Solitary Island Marine Park and why we need a positive vision to ensure that our beautiful marine environment is protected for generations to come.”

Speakers will be Ms Ryan, Mike Davey – owner of Jetty Dive, Mark Graham – Ecologist, Ex-Solitary Islands Marine Park committee member and local tour guide, James Sherwood – Marine Parks Campaigner, Australian Marine Conservation Society, and a representative from the Dolphin Conservation Park.

Entry is free, but tickets are essential.

The doors open at 5:30pm, with free nibbles, and the event begins at 6pm.

Anyone wishing to volunteer to help on the night should email [email protected]

Tickets can be found by searching for ‘short films’ at eventbrite.com or using the link below.

Visit www.eventbrite.com.au/e/short-ocean-films-night-celebrating-our-local-marine-park-coffs-harbour-tickets-342566484577.

By Andrew VIVIAN