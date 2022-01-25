Final days for feedback on draft Rural Strategy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH rural areas making up over 90% of the MidCoast region, now’s the time to consider how this land will be used and developed into the future.

MidCoast Council’s draft Rural Strategy considers a number of factors and options for future opportunities for our rural land. Community feedback can be provided on the draft strategy until next Friday 28 January.



“While our draft strategy considers an extensive range of complex land use planning factors, the common goal throughout is to balance the protection of our natural landscapes, while enabling sustainable primary production and enhanced rural lifestyles,” explained Paul De Szell, Council’s Director of Liveable Communities.

“In some cases, changes to the way we currently use land in rural areas is being proposed, so it’s important for us to gauge feedback from all corners of the community.

“Regardless of where you live or work in the region, or if you are an out-of-region landowner, we are hoping to hear from you.”

In response to community feedback, the consultation period for the draft strategy was extended until 28 January 2022.

During that time, Council’s Land Use Planning team has reached out across the community to provide information under COVID-safe conditions.

Individuals and community groups have interacted throughout the consultation phase through phone appointments, video conferencing, email correspondence, and face-to-face appointments when restrictions allowed.

“It’s not too late to get in touch, find out more about the proposed changes and how they might impact your favourite places in the MidCoast,” Mr De Szell said.

For more information and to provide a submission, visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/know-your-rural-zone before 4:30pm on Friday 28 January.