Find a bargain at Upper Orara Spring market

UPPER Orara Hall Committee is hosting a spring celebration fundraising market and car boot sale this Saturday morning, 3 September.

Surrounded by the picturesque hills of the Orara Valley, the gathering on the beautiful Village Green is in support of the nearby historic Upper Orara Hall, built in 1908, the hub of the rural community and soon to undergo much-needed restoration works.

On the day there will be live music by 2AM Moment from 10.30am, coffee by Karangi Creek Coffee Van, and a selection of great market stalls including Orara Valley Produce with their iconic meals and sweet treats.

The Upper Orara Hall Committee will also be selling cakes and their knitted/crochet creations, while having the barbeque running to serve up hot sausage sandwiches.

With the idea of making it good for bargain hunters, there’s a diverse range of market stalls like Bev’s Books and car boot vendors selling all sorts of treasures, bric-a-brac and hand-made items.

The ladies from the newly formed Orara Valley CWA will also be on hand providing information about the valuable community work they do while selling their hand-made creations.

All funds raised on the day will go towards renovating and maintaining the Upper Orara Hall including renovations inside and out including a new roof and painting.

The leaky old roof has run out of coping mechanisms and has to be replaced.

The Hall is a fantastic venue which has hosted many celebrations, community meetings, dances and classes over the years.

It is available for venue hire at very reasonable rates.

Upper Orara Car Boot Sale and Market, Saturday 3 September, 9am-1pm, Village Green, Upper Orara Road (near Hall Cnr Dairyville Rd).

By Andrea FERRARI