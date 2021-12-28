Fingal Bay Probus Club: A Year In Review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Probus Club of Fingal Bay is a small, mixed Probus Club that has been operating for 25 years in the Bay.

There are meetings on the second Monday of the month at the Fingal Bay Sports Club.



The club is all about the members enjoying fun, fellowship and friendship – the essence of Probus – which is a club for retirees and semi-retirees.

The club arranges barbecues, wine appreciation sessions, morning teas, wine and dine lunches and dinners, a movie group, walks for pleasure, and interesting guest speakers who attend the monthly meetings.

President Rex Sneyd told News Of The Area, “During the last twelve months all this has been restricted, but we tried to organise events to fit the rules of that time.

“This included a four-day away trip to Port Macquarie in May, but monthly meetings were restricted because of lockdown.

“They included interesting and informative guest speakers such as Kerry Strydom, CEO of the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, Ian Farnsworth on life and planning in the RAAF and the proposed new museum for Port Stephens, supported by Chris Peters.

“Two of our foundation members spoke on the Club’s start and fun times of 25 years ago, and we found some excellent speakers among our members who started a Hasty History segment which became very popular.

“They spoke about their lives – and there were some amazing stories!”

There was a Christmas in July lunch party which was organised but had to be delayed until November.

“Like many clubs, due to natural attrition, in the New Year we will welcome new members who will enjoy a club where you know all fellow members and can choose the events that interest you,” he said.

If you want to know more about the Club, contact Rosamund on 0419 192 216.

The membership of the Club wishes those who live in this wonderful part of the world a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.

