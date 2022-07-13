Fingal Bay Probus Club Members Getting Out And About

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Probus Club of Fingal Bay are committed to getting out and about.

Undeterred by rainfall and chill winds, Fingal Bay Probus Club has continued to enjoy regular get-togethers.



A morning tea at Thelie Wynn’s home was a warm welcoming time and the highlight was examining the wonderful work there that had been achieved by Thelie’s craft group.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Members also enjoyed a lunch at Little Nel’s where we all relished inspired choices from the menu.

“May we add to our dining organisers ‘more, please!’”

If you are interested in getting more into and out of your life and are over 55 and retired or semi retired, joining a Probus Club might be the answer for you.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Fingal Bay Sports Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

“New members and visitors are welcome to join us to learn about Probus and the club’s activities such barbecues, movies, day trips, morning teas and walks for pleasure.”

For more information please phone Rosamund on 0419 119 216.

By Marian SAMPSON