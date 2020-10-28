Fingal Bay Probus Club Wine Appreciation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the Probus Club of Fingal Bay enjoy their wine when part of the special functions at favourite restaurants, or to enhance a beachside barbecue but the clubs wine appreciation afternoons are slightly different.



These events are held under the practised eye of Ross Jennings.

The recent gathering was limited in numbers thanks to social distancing, but very rewarding.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Assembling at Ross’s home and on a delightful patio backed by National Park, members were presented with a notepad and pen for judgement and comments before to help assess a selection of red and white wines.”

Glasses for tasting as well as those for refreshing water accompanied a selection of nibbles to cleanse palates between the challenge of the wines, each bottle suitably disguised before pouring.

“Tasters awarded marks to the wines with 5/5 being top score, and the results meant more enjoyable discussion before the sensible arrival of homemade cake and tea or coffee saw everyone safely on the way home.”

The fun and friendship that is the key to Probus was present, and members of the club hope to resume their usual monthly meetings on the second Monday in November at 9.30am at the Fingal Bay Sports & Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

“We have our fingers crossed there will be no further need for COVID-19 regulations so we can enjoy our usual activities such as barbecues, booklovers meetings and learning from guest speakers,” she said.

Anyone interested in joining this active group of retirees is more than welcome, phone: 4984 9147.

By Marian SAMPSON