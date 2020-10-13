Fingal Bay Probus Club Wine ‘n’ Dine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOCIAL distancing is posing challenges for community groups however the Probus Club of Fingal Bay have found ways that members can still get together while remaining COVID-19 safe.



The group of 20 was undeterred by social distancing, when the Probus Club opted for a different venue for the usual wine and dining event.

Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “This time it was held at Conroy Park on a sunny afternoon, and members arrived, happily armed with wine or alternatives.

“Dining was in the hands of the great folk at the Corlette Store who received our individual orders (and payments).

“It wasn’t long before they were delivered with super efficiency, almost cutting short our sampling of a selection of nibbles!” she exclaimed.

Julia believes that the fun and friendship that is the key to the success of Probus was present.

Members are still missing the usual monthly meetings.

The members are looking forward to a time that general meetings can start there again, as well as the usual activities such as barbecues, dining out, booklovers meetings, wine appreciation and learning from guest speakers.

Anyone interested in joining the Probus Club of Fingal Bay will be more than welcome.

By Marian SAMPSON