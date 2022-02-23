Finishing touches for new Foreshore Drive bridge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE finishing touches have been added to the new Foreshore Drive bridge at Corlette, marking the project’s completion on time and under budget.

The InQuick bridge replaces the culvert that was washed away during the severe rain event in March 2021.



Port Stephens Council Facilities and Services Manager Greg Kable said crews have spent the past month installing the guardrail, line marking and finalising landscaping on site.

“As promised, we opened the new bridge to traffic before Christmas, and our crews have put the finishing touches in place, completing the job to the highest possible standard,” Mr Kable said.

“The locally manufactured InQuick bridge creates a bigger channel for flood water to pass through and was able to be installed with minimal disruption to the environment.

“In total, 400 tonnes of road base was used to lift the road to meet the new bridge height, while more than 560 tonnes of rock was added to either side of the bridge to prevent erosion.

“A 2.3 metre footpath on the downstream side of the bridge also allows for safe access by pedestrians and cyclists.”

Mayor Ryan Palmer thanked the community for their patience and understanding while the work was undertaken.

“The Mambo Wetlands is a treasured natural asset, so we needed to find an equally sensitive and considerate solution.

“Thanks to our team of engineers and 2200 man hours’ worth of work on site, we have been able to complete the new bridge on time and under budget.

“The March storm had a significant impact on our region, but I’m pleased we’ve been able to deliver a long-term solution for Foreshore Drive that not only caters for future flood events, but improves water quality within the estuary.”

For more information visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/foreshore-drive.