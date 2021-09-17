Fireflies have landed for spring in the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FIREFLIES are appearing in Nambucca Valley for spring, lighting up areas with a beautiful display of light.

The commonly named firefly refers to the bioluminescent beetle which lives in mangroves and forests in the Northern Territory, Queensland and coastal NSW.

According to Martin Smith, a NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger, there are, “At least 25 species of endemic bioluminescent beetles in Australia that glow, blink or shine brightly in the dark.”

Mr Smith shared with News Of The Area his favourite firefly.

“Quite common on my property west of Dorrigo at certain times of the year, is the Stop-Go-Beetle that frequent the dense forests.

“This one actually blinks their tail lights repeatedly as it flies through the forest creating quite a spectacular little strobe light effect.”

Environmentalist Michael Jones, camping at the newly set up Camp Bellbucca, is treated to the firefly show at night.

Mr Jones said, “It’s great being up here at Camp Bellbucca in Oakes State forest on twilight.

“The fireflies are amazing.

“They remind us why we’re here, and why we have to save our Headwater Forests.”

Nambucca Valley locals have recently seen fireflies at Deep Creek and Grassy Head, according to local Mr Lourey.

Mr Lourey shared this information with News Of The Area, advising, “To go and look for fireflies in the warmer evenings, it may be a great adventure for young families.

“As well as looking for the fireflies, they would be enjoying the bush.”

If you are on the lookout for fireflies, Mr Smith said, “All you really need is healthy bush, a complex biodiversity of vegetation types and a dense understory and humus layer to accommodate them and make them feel safe from predators.

“You can be lucky enough to spot bioluminescent insects in many natural habitats throughout the east coast of Australia.

“A colleague of mine told me that they are particularly common south of the town of Bellingen right now.”

Happy hunting.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN